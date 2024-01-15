Warwickshire hospital’s work to save and treat crash victims is in new TV series

A&E: Crash Scene Emergency on Channel 5 tells the stories of patients brought to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire

TV viewers will get a glimpse of the life-saving expertise offered to road traffic victims at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust in a new ten-part Channel 5 programme which will be aired from tonight (Monday January 15)

A&E: Crash Scene Emergency tells the stories of patients brought to UHCW, one of the largest major trauma centres in the country, as medical teams battle to treat people injured on roads and motorways.

Image taken from the show. Picture supplied.

Dramatic storylines in the ten-part series include a grandfather who suffered a cardiac arrest at the wheel of his car, a Moto GP rider thrown off his bike at 80mph while racing at Silverstone and a motorist whose car ended up crushed underneath a tractor.

UHCW chief executive officer, Professor Andy Hardy, said: “We were delighted that Channel 5 chose UHCW to film A&E: Crash Scene Emergency.

“This will give us a real opportunity to show the dedication, passion and skill of our teams and the care, kindness and compassion shown to our patients.

“We know there is a huge amount of pride in what we do and we will be able to show the world the amazing individuals that make up Team UHCW.”

The series, made by Birmingham-based Full Fat TV, shows the varied and challenging paths faced on the road to recovery.

Driven by the personal experiences of staff and patients, the programme demonstrates how different departments work together to ensure the highest quality care is received.

As well as showing the skill and precision of surgeons, the work of the major trauma team, urologists, radiologists, physiotherapists and psychologists are all showcased along with the neurosciences and emergency departments.

Federico Ruiz, commissioning editor, factual, Channel 5 and Paramount+, added: “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the brave and talented medical teams at UHCW fighting daily to save the lives of people injured in shocking road traffic collisions.

“As viewers, we’re incredibly grateful that these guys are out there helping us when things go seriously wrong on Britain’s deadly roads.”