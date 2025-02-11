Families invited to find out more about SEND support at Lutterworth roadshow tomorrow (Wednesday)

The event is the first in a series this year.

A roadshow in Lutterworth is offering information about support for families including children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The free event – the first in a series – is being held in Lutterworth tomorrow (Wednesday February 12), from 10am-1pm at The Wycliffe Rooms.

Around 30 different organisations are expected to attend the roadshow, organised by Leicestershire County Council.

The event will provide information on autism and education, work skills, sports opportunities, the Specialist Teaching Service and Family Hubs.

Councillor Deborah Taylor, lead member for children and families, said: “The local offer roadshows are a brilliant way for families of children and

young people with SEND to find out about available support across Leicestershire and discuss with

professionals and representatives from organisations about how they can help.

“We’ve had some great feedback from people who have attended previous roadshows who told us they are friendly, informative and cater for all

age ranges.”

Further information about SEND events can be found at www.leicestershire.gov.uk/local-offer.