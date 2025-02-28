Full marks For Crescent School following latest ISI Inspection

The Crescent School in Bilton, Rugby, is delighted to have passed an Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) Inspection with the school judged to have fully met the standards in every area following a visit in December 2024.

The report, which has just been published, follows a new framework which examines standards relating to five key areas:

leadership and management and governance

the quality of education, training and recreation

pupils’ physical and mental health and emotional well being

pupils’ social and economic education and contribution to society

safeguarding

As well as fully meeting all the standards, Crescent School has been judged as having ‘a significant strength’ regarding its ‘inclusive and highly effective focus and provision with regard to PE, sport and healthy living’, which the report details ‘impacts positively on pupils’ performance in class’ and ‘has a very positive impact on pupils’ self-confidence and self-esteem'. Fewer than ten per cent of schools inspected by the ISI across the UK achieve a coveted ‘significant strength’ recognition.

Headmaster, Joe Thackway, with pupils from Crescent School pictured by the school’s outdoor climbing wall.

A team of three inspectors visited the school over three days; they observed lessons and scrutinised pupils’ work. During their rigorous inspection, they spoke with pupils, teachers, senior staff and the Chair of Trustees. Inspectors observed extra-curricular activities, attended assemblies and scrutinised the premises and documentation and records provided by the school. In addition, they reviewed all the responses of parents, pupils and staff to pre-inspection questionnaires.

Other key highlights recognised by the report include:

Leaders and staff model the school’s core values of kindness, tolerance and respect so that pupils reflect these in their behaviour.

The school provides a broad and engaging curriculum that covers all required areas and a wide range of subjects, including art, design technology, music, drama, Latin and modern foreign languages.

Teaching staff create a purposeful and calm learning environment.

Well planned teaching utilises a variety of strategies to develop pupils’ ability to think for themselves and enable them to make good progress.

Pupils work collaboratively to support each other and treat each other with respect.

The recreational activities on offer allow pupils to follow their interests and develop their knowledge, skills and confidence in areas such as sport, music, drama, cookery and chess.

Headmaster, Joe Thackway, comments “We are delighted to have achieved a full clean bill of health from the ISI. The report is a really positive endorsement of everything we do here at Crescent School and reflects a huge team effort. The report shows that we are delivering on our commitment to providing our pupils with an outstanding all-round education, instilling in our children life-long learning skills while fostering the qualities of kindness, tolerance and mutual respect.”

Mr Thackway continues, “It is particularly pleasing to have our PE, Sport and Healthy Living provision recognised as a significant strength of the school, as this undoubtedly has a long-term positive impact on our pupils lives both inside and outside of the classroom. My thanks go to the outstanding staff here at Crescent, our wonderful pupils and hugely supportive parent body; all of whom have played a part in this successful inspection.”

Foundation Principal, Ed Hester, added, “As a Foundation we are committed to making our schools environments where every child can thrive, both academically and personally and it is affirming to have this recognised by the ISI. A huge well done to Joe and all the team at Crescent School.”

A copy of the report will be available shortly on the ISI website here: https://www.isi.net/

The report can also be read here: https://www.theprincethorpefoundation.co.uk/news-crescent/full-marks-for-crescent-school-following-latest-isi-inspection

The ISI is the Government-approved body responsible for the inspection of independent schools.

Crescent School is holding an Open Morning on Saturday 15 March from 10.00am to 12.00pm.

Find out more information here: https://www.crescentschool.co.uk/visit-crescent