Googlebox star and Channel 4 representatives speak to students in Rugby about a career in broadcasting
Representatives from Channel 4 - including a star from the hit show TV Googlebox - spoke to students in Rugby about a career in broadcasting.
A range of assemblies and workshops were delivered at Harris Church of England Academy by 4Schools, Channel 4’s initiative to give young people an understanding of what it is like to work in the world of television, film and digital.
Year 9 students were excited to welcome Baasit Siddiqui from Gogglebox, who shared his own experiences of working with a range of people in different roles in the television industry.
Year 7 students took part in a 4Schools 'Understanding your Skills' session and year 8 took part in a 4Schools careers quiz workshop.
Most Popular
Advertisement
Anna Wilson, careers adviser at Harris Church of England Academy, said: “The workshops from Channel 4 gave our students an insight into careers in an exciting and different industry. The fun and interactive sessions allowed them to focus on their individual skills and strengths whilst highlighting the importance of their school subjects. Year 9 students had the added bonus of meeting Baasit Siddiqui in person to pose their questions about working in the industry and of course, finding out more about his experiences on Googlebox.”
Kevin Blacoe, head of skills and partnerships at Channel 4, said: “We want to bring to life what it’s like to work at somewhere like Channel 4 as well as the kinds of jobs available among the hundreds of independent production companies we work with every year.”