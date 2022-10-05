Googlebox star and Channel 4 representatives speak to students in Rugby about a career in broadcasting

Anna Wilson, careers adviser at Harris, with Baasit Siddiqui of Googlebox

A range of assemblies and workshops were delivered at Harris Church of England Academy by 4Schools, Channel 4’s initiative to give young people an understanding of what it is like to work in the world of television, film and digital.

Year 9 students were excited to welcome Baasit Siddiqui from Gogglebox, who shared his own experiences of working with a range of people in different roles in the television industry.

Year 7 students took part in a 4Schools 'Understanding your Skills' session and year 8 took part in a 4Schools careers quiz workshop.

Delivery manager Jess Fisher from Channel 4 speaks to pupils at Harris Church of England Academy

Anna Wilson, careers adviser at Harris Church of England Academy, said: “The workshops from Channel 4 gave our students an insight into careers in an exciting and different industry. The fun and interactive sessions allowed them to focus on their individual skills and strengths whilst highlighting the importance of their school subjects. Year 9 students had the added bonus of meeting Baasit Siddiqui in person to pose their questions about working in the industry and of course, finding out more about his experiences on Googlebox.”