Graphic designer leaves lasting impression on Royal Leamington Spa College

A graphic designer has left her mark on Royal Leamington Spa College after unveiling a new mural as part of a recently opened Higher Education Zone for Creative Technologies.

Katie Jones, 22, from Leamington, has recently completed a BA (Hons) in Graphic Design with Photography and has signed off from her studies by creating a piece of interactive vinyl artwork to adorn a wall in the college.

The artwork can be found on the first floor of the college in the exclusive Higher Education zone, which is reserved for students studying for degrees throughout Warwickshire College and University Centre (WCUC) – the higher education arm of college group WCG.

From left to right - Angela Joyce (WCG), Katie Jones, Dr Geraldine Marshall and Claire Lapworth (Subject Leader for Digital Film and Media at WCUC). Picture supplied.

Katie’s design was selected following a live competition, with degree-level students from across the creative technologies department invited to take part.

After selecting the winning design, the creative technologies students teamed up to continue collaborating to refine the final design outcome.

The theme of the design is ‘collaboration’ and is interactive, using augmented reality technology, with students able to use a specialist app to make features of the design move.

Katie has been studying at the college for three years, having previously completed HND in Graphic Design with Photography before recently completing the top-up BA (Hons) degree final year.

She has been involved in many initiatives and become an ambassador for the college.

Katie said: “The mural idea was to create one image based on many different shapes, icons and colours.

"Those shapes then lead into each other, reflecting how the creative technologies department works collaboratively.

“The brief was to leave our legacy on the space and inspire the next generation of students.

"We usually only get to see our work on a small computer screen, so to see it on the wall like this was quite a nice feeling.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here and don’t think I would have grown as much as I have in any other place.