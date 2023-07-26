Whitnash Nursery School is rated as outstanding by Ofsted for the seventh time since 1997

The inspection team praised the way the "staff know the children inside out and the curriculum is alive, bespoke and constantly enhanced based on the children in the room" alongside the "exceptional SEND provision”

Whitnash Nursery School has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted inspectors for the seventh time since 1997.

After visiting the school in March, the inspection team praised the way the "staff know the children inside out and the curriculum is alive, bespoke and constantly enhanced based on the children in the room" alongside the "exceptional SEND provision” at the nursery school.

The nursery school currently caters for 110 pupils ranging from age 2 to 4, serving the Whitnash and wider Leamington area.

Whitnash Nursery School's executive headteacher Rachel Gillett with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western visited the nursery school in Nursery Lane recently.

He spoke to executive headteacher Rachel Gillett to hear about the most recent inspection and the challenges the nursery faces. and praised staff for the result of the inspection in the face of these challenges.

Rachel said: “I am so proud of our nursery and the team for achieving our seventh outstanding rating.

"We work incredibly hard to deliver the support that our pupils need and to see it recognised in this way is very welcome.

“I appreciated the chance to discuss with our local MP the latest inspection and the issues we face as a maintained nursery school with a limited budget whilst trying to ensure we’re giving our pupils the bespoke learning opportunities they require.”