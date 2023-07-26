Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
NatWest boss quits over Nigel Farage’s bank account row
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67

Whitnash Nursery School is rated as outstanding by Ofsted for the seventh time since 1997

The inspection team praised the way the "staff know the children inside out and the curriculum is alive, bespoke and constantly enhanced based on the children in the room" alongside the "exceptional SEND provision”
By Oliver Williams
Published 26th Jul 2023, 18:21 BST
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 18:21 BST

Whitnash Nursery School has been rated as outstanding by Ofsted inspectors for the seventh time since 1997.

After visiting the school in March, the inspection team praised the way the "staff know the children inside out and the curriculum is alive, bespoke and constantly enhanced based on the children in the room" alongside the "exceptional SEND provision” at the nursery school.

The nursery school currently caters for 110 pupils ranging from age 2 to 4, serving the Whitnash and wider Leamington area.

Most Popular
Whitnash Nursery School's executive headteacher Rachel Gillett with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.Whitnash Nursery School's executive headteacher Rachel Gillett with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.
Whitnash Nursery School's executive headteacher Rachel Gillett with Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.
Read More
Milton Jones, Dylan Moran and Paul Sinha all set to perform at Warwick Castle's ...

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western visited the nursery school in Nursery Lane recently.

He spoke to executive headteacher Rachel Gillett to hear about the most recent inspection and the challenges the nursery faces. and praised staff for the result of the inspection in the face of these challenges.

Rachel said: “I am so proud of our nursery and the team for achieving our seventh outstanding rating.

"We work incredibly hard to deliver the support that our pupils need and to see it recognised in this way is very welcome.

“I appreciated the chance to discuss with our local MP the latest inspection and the issues we face as a maintained nursery school with a limited budget whilst trying to ensure we’re giving our pupils the bespoke learning opportunities they require.”

To read the full Ofsted report visit https://reports.ofsted.gov.uk/provider/20/125487

Related topics:OfstedMatt WesternWarwickLeamington