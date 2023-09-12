'Improvements being made' to support SEND children across Warwickshire

This was the finding of the latest Department for Education and NHS England review meeting of special educational and disabilities needs services in Warwickshire.

Continued improvements are being made in Warwickshire to enhance support for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

That was the finding of the latest Department for Education (DfE) and NHS England review meeting of SEND services in Warwickshire.

During the meeting, inspectors acknowledged the continued efforts of Warwickshire County Council (WCC) and Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care Board, who have been working together with a range of partners including Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice to make improvements to the SEND system.

Shire Hall, Warwickshire County County's headquarters in Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker.

The report noted that Warwickshire has continued to make good progress and most actions outlined in the Written Statement of Action – which serves as the improvement plan following the local area SEND inspection in 2021 - are progressing.

Particularly good progress has been made with the SEND Local Offer and there is a steady reduction in waiting times for autism assessments.

Nevertheless, the report acknowledges that there is still more work to be done particularly in relation to effective communication with parents and carers.

While work has been undertaken in this area and strong foundations for coproduction with parents, carers and children and young people are in place, it still requires further attention and efforts to enhance engagement and support for families.

Additionally, as the demand for services continues to rise, it is crucial to proactively manage this increase to ensure that the needs of the community are met.

Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at WCC said: “I am pleased that the DfE and NHS England have confirmed that good progress is being made, particularly in relation to SEND Local Offer and a reduction in autism wait times.

"However, we do recognise that there are challenges in relation to effective communication with parents and carers.

"Whilst strong foundations for coproduction with parent carers and children and young people are in place and there is an effective strategic partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice, parent carers are not yet consistently reporting a positive impact of the improvements made in Warwickshire.

“As a local area we want to ensure that we listen to and understand the needs of the families with SEND and whilst we recognise that challenges still lie ahead, we remain committed to working in partnership, increasing co-production, and building on the expertise within the system to improve outcomes for all children, young people and their families in Warwickshire.”

Tracy Pilcher, chief nursing officer at NHS Coventry and Warwickshire ICB, added: “There has been a collective effort across Warwickshire to improve the support offered to children and young people with SEND and I’m pleased this has been recognised by the DfE and NHS England.

"The reduction in waiting times for autism assessments has been particularly encouraging as I know how important it is for children and young people and their families to receive a diagnosis.

“However, we recognise there is still more work to do.

"We’re committed to involving parents, carers and children and young people in the care they receive, and we will continue to engage with them to make sure the services we deliver reflect their needs and priorities.”