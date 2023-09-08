Register
Smiling for mummy - Paulina Fabinska.
Smiling for mummy - Paulina Fabinska.

In pictures: Rugby children chalk up first days at school

Eager students smile for their back to school pictures
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 8th Sep 2023, 20:51 BST
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 21:06 BST

After enjoying the summer holidays, thousands of eager young Rugby pupils are going back to the classroom.

We asked you to send in your first day at school pictures and you didn’t disappoint.

Here’s our second picture gallery of your photos.

In the interest of safety, we’ll only feature the name of the parent who supplied the picture.

Thanks to all the parents who responded to our appeal – we’ll try to use all the pictures supplied to us.

Looking very relaxed on his first day.

1. Back to school 2023

Looking very relaxed on his first day. Photo: Sallie Cresswell

Hats off to Dannie's boy.

2. Back to school 2023

Hats off to Dannie's boy. Photo: Dannie Styles

Rachel's little girl is all smiles.

3. Back to school 2023

Rachel's little girl is all smiles. Photo: Rachel Gissane

Looking very smart and ready to learn.

4. Back to school 2023

Looking very smart and ready to learn. Photo: Amanda Valender

