IN PICTURES: School bell is ringing again as children in Rugby borough go back to school after long summer break

Take a look at your back to school pictures
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 7th Sep 2023, 13:43 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST

Parents in Rugby have sent in pictures of their children looking very smart in their uniforms as they head back to the classrooms.

The Rugby Advertiser thought it would be nice for families to be able to keep the memory of their littles ones going back to school after the long summer break.

We’ll add to the gallery as they come in. Email a jpeg to l[email protected] We will only use the parent’s name.

Ready to go!

1. Back to school 2023

Ready to go! Photo: Rhianne Hume

Back to school smiles.

2. Back to school 2023

Back to school smiles. Photo: Charlie Neal

Siblings ready to learn.

3. Back to school 2023

Siblings ready to learn. Photo: Shannon Louise

Looking very smart.

4. Back to school 2023

Looking very smart. Photo: Ashleigh-Caprice Gravestock

