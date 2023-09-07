IN PICTURES: School bell is ringing again as children in Rugby borough go back to school after long summer break
Take a look at your back to school pictures
Parents in Rugby have sent in pictures of their children looking very smart in their uniforms as they head back to the classrooms.
The Rugby Advertiser thought it would be nice for families to be able to keep the memory of their littles ones going back to school after the long summer break.
We’ll add to the gallery as they come in. Email a jpeg to l[email protected] We will only use the parent’s name.
