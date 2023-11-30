Kenilworth School and Sixth Form maintains its outstanding Ofsted rating after recent inspection

The school in Glasshouse Lane got the top rating for its quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of its pupils and students, personal development, leadership and management and its sixth form provision.

Kenilworth School & Sixth Form is celebrating this week having maintained an overall Outstanding judgement in all the five categories of its latest Ofsted report following a visit by inspectors earlier this term.

The school in Glasshouse Lane got the top rating for its quality of education, the behaviour and attitudes of its pupils and students, personal development, leadership and management and its sixth form provision.

Since 2012, schools with an outstanding judgment were exempt from regular inspections unless specific concerns were raised.

Pupils at Kenilworth School & Sixth Form. Picture supplied.

This exemption, which persisted until 2020, reinforces the significance of Kenilworth School & Sixth Form’s achievement, given the increased scrutiny and challenges inherent in the revised inspection process.

Data from Ofsted, reported in November 2022, reveals that only 20 per cent of schools subjected to graded inspections were able to retain the coveted outstanding grade.

Hayden Abbott, CEO of the Kenilworth Multi-Academy Trust of which Kenilworth School & Sixth Form is a partner school, said: “I am immensely proud of this report.

"I would like to congratulate everyone including current and former students and staff, parents and the local community, all of whom make this an amazing school in every way, leading to the highest standard and recognition by Ofsted.

"It is gratifying to see that the excellent standard of provision, the dedication and expertise of our staff and the extraordinary contributions of our students have been sustained over a long period of time.

"Students of all abilities, including those with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) make exceptionally good progress at this school. “It is especially rewarding to see that the mammoth efforts made by our staff and the true partnership between students, staff, parents and other stakeholders have led to sustained excellent standards of learning and outcomes for students throughout the pandemic and afterwards.

“This speaks volumes about the unique and distinctive qualities that set Kenilworth School and Sixth Form apart as a national centre of educational excellence and innovation.”

Darren Nicholas, Kenilworth’s headteacher, added: “We’re thrilled with the outcome.

"It is testament to the dedication and expertise of staff, the wonderful students and the supportive community that is Kenilworth School & Sixth Form.

"We are immensely proud, but we will continue to strive for the best possible outcome for every student, and to ensure that they are all equipped for adult life.”

Shirley Whiting, Chair of Trustees said: “Kenilworth School and Sixth Form is a true community school serving the town of Kenilworth.

"The dedicated staff are ambitious for all their students and this instils a confidence and trust across the school community that results in an outstanding educational environment for all Kenilworth students.