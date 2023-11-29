Lillington School celebrates 'exciting journey of improvement' resulting in 'good' Ofsted rating

The school was put into special measures after its Ofsted inspection in 2019 but has changed considerably for the better in the past four years.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Lillington Nursery and Primary School in Leamington is celebrating ‘an exciting four-year journey of improvement’ resulting in a rating of ‘good’ from Ofsted inspectors.

The school was put into special measures after its Ofsted inspection in 2019 but has changed considerably for the better in the past four years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest inspection took place in October and the report was recently published and can be found on the school’s website here https://www.lillingtonprimary.com/ofsted/

Head Teacher Victoria Wallace pictured together with with pupils at Lillington Nursery & Primary School, Cubbington Road, Lillington, who have recently been given a 'Good' Ofsted Report. The school had been placed in special measures in 2019. Photo by Mike Baker (MDB).

The inspectors found that the school “offers a warm and inclusive welcome”.

The report says: “Pupils are happy, safe and working hard.

"Teachers have high expectations of what pupils can achieve and pupils try their best to meet these.

“Pupils know and understand the school values well and become ‘values champions’ as a reward for living them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Values including kindness, honesty and respect are woven into the fabric of school life.

“Pupils behave well in lessons and around the school. They are polite and friendly.

When some struggle to behave due to their additional needs, staff support them kindly and skilfully.

"Pupils speak positively about the school’s behaviour policy and about how much behaviour has improved because of it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"They know to ‘stop, walk and talk’ if another pupil were to upset them.

“The school has been on a significant journey over recent years.

"When the predecessor school was inspected, there were many weaknesses.

"Pupils, staff, parents, carers and governors alike commented on how much the school has changed and improved.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Victoria Wallace became headteacher at the school, then just called Lillington Primary School, after the 2019 report.

She said: “Lillington Nursery and Primary School has been on an exciting journey of improvement over the last 4 years which has resulted in the school being graded ‘good’ by Ofsted.

"I have loved seeing the school develop, improve and become a place where children feel safe and love learning.

"The last four years has come with its challenges, Covid for one, however every step of the way the staff at Lillington have continued to ensure that the children are experiencing the very best education.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We also had the bonus of joining Finham Park Multi Academy Trust three years ago and with this came the opportunities to work with a variety of specialists and staff from other schools to support our team to continue the journey.”

"I am proud to have been leading this journey for all those in the Lillington community, the children, staff, parents, carers and other stakeholders. “Now is the time to enjoy our success, keep travelling along the road of further improvement towards being a beacon of excellence in Warwickshire.

"Outstanding, here we come.”

Mark Bailie, Executive Headteacher/CEO of Finham Park Multi Academy Trust added: “Everyone at the Trust is delighted that Ofsted have recognised the significant improvements made at Lillington Primary over the last three years.

"The governors, headteacher, and other colleagues have driven developments in almost every area of school life, working in collaboration with trust staff to ensure that children are now benefiting from an excellent curriculum that is well led, taught and supported.