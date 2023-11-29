Something magical is coming to a Warwick park this Christmas - here's what's happening

There will also be an interactive map available to help the accompanying adults.

One of the parks in Warwick is set to take on a magical twist over the Christmas period.

Over the festive break (Friday December 22 to Sunday January 7), families are being encouraged to visit Priory Park to seek-out the 12 elf doors that have ‘magically appeared’ across the site.

Short stories about the occupants can be revealed by scanning a QR code on each of the doors.

The project has been developed by Friends of Priory Park and local families, with the support of Warwick Nursery School, and aims to encourage residents and visitors to the area to discover or rediscover one of the town’s most beautiful natural assets.

It follows the hugely successful Priory Park Pixie Trail, which took place in April this year.

A spokesperson from the Friends of Priory Park said: “Have you noticed that something feels a bit different in Priory Park, Warwick?

"Stand still, close your eyes, and listen. Can you hear the gentle tinkling of bells and the sound of sweet singing voices amongst the rustling of the trees in the wind.

"There is magic in the air.... The Elves have arrived.

“Put on your best explorer boots and hats, and skillfully work your way around the wooded areas, lower meadow, and dell.

"But be quiet. Be careful. Elves are notoriously shy – and we wouldn’t want to scare them away.”