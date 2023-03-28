Register
Something magic is coming to a park in Warwick this Easter - here's what's happening

There will also be an interactive map.

By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Mar 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 14:55 BST

A park in Warwick is set to take on a magical twist this Easter holiday.

This Easter holiday (April 2 to April 16), families are encouraged to visit Priory Park to seek-out the 10 pixie doors that have magically appeared across the site.

10 pixie doors have magically appeared across the park. Photo supplied
Short stories about the occupants can be revealed by scanning a QR code on each of the doors.

The project has been developed by Friends of Priory Park and local families and aims to encourage residents and visitors to the area to discover or rediscover one of the town’s natural assets.

A spokesperson from Friends of Priory Park said: “Put on your best explorer boots and hats and skillfully work your way around the wooded areas, lower meadow, and dell.

"But be quiet. Be careful. Pixies are notoriously shy – and we wouldn’t want to scare them away!”

The doors are part of an Easter event which has been organised by the Friends of Priory Park. Photo supplied
An interactive map will be available on the website (https://www.prioryparkwarwick.org/priory-park-pixies/) from Sunday April 2.