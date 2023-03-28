Free tours of Warwick’s historic Court House are set to return this Easter.
From Easter Saturday, April 8, Unlocking Warwick, the Town Council volunteers, will be hosting the tours for visitors and residents.
Between 10.30am and 11.15am, people will look around the Grade I listed building on the corner of Jury Street and Castle Street – the Old Court House, Town Hall and Visitor Centre – while guides tell of its construction after the Great Fire of Warwick, and introduce visitors to the eleven-hundred-year history of the town.
Unlocking Warwick’s Sue Rigby said: “During the tours, the guides will tell stories of some of the big personalities that shaped Warwick after its founding in the tenth century by Aethelflaed, the Anglo-Saxon Lady of the Mercians.
"Why six hundred years later were the town’s burgesses ejected from their Guildhall at the Westgate by Robert Dudley, Earl of Leycester, and obliged to move to the present site?
"And how did the Great Fire in 1694 change the face of the county town?”
After Easter, The Court House Tours will be on the following Saturdays throughout the summer; April 29, May 27, June 24, July 29, August 26 and September 9 and 16.
There’s no need to book and people should assemble in the Visitor Information Centre at 10.30am on the day.
Numbers will be limited for the tours, so it will be a first come, first on the tours.
For those who would like to check that a tour is going ahead can call the Visitor Centre on 01926 492212.