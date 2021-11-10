Kenilworth School launches £2.5 million fundraising campaign

Executive head of Kenilworth School and Sixth Form/Kenilworth Multi Academy Trust Hayden Abbott says the school will launch a £2.5 million fundraising campaign in the New Year to pay for specific facilities at its new premises due to open in Glasshouse Lane in 2023.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form is to launch a £2.5 million fundraising campaign in the New Year, with the aim of encouraging local businesses and organisations to invest in its new premises.

The campaign kicks off with the appointment of a specialist fundraising manager who is due to take up the post towards the end of 2021.

He or she will also enlist teams of volunteers to act as advocates for the new £44 million establishment in Glasshouse Lane - due to be open in 2023..

Click here to read more about the progress of the new school: First phase of £44 million new Kenilworth School construction is completeExecutive head of Kenilworth School and Sixth Form/KMAT Hayden Abbot explained: "We are at an exciting stage in the new build project. The contractors have just completed the first phase of the build and the steel structure can be clearly seen by passers by.

"We are poised and ready to launch our ambitious fundraising campaign after Christmas. The new fundraising manager will highlight the benefits of philanthropic giving to potential donors and we are confident that we will achieve our goal.

"While some businesses, organisations and charitable trusts may be in a position to make six figure donations, we know many firms and individual benefactors will want to make smaller, yet equally important, gifts. We are keen to recognise the generosity of all donors and will be looking at a range of ways of doing this."