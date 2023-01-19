Labour councillors call for independent inquiry into Ashlawn School following its damning Ofsted inspection

Labour councillors have called for an independent inquiry into Ashlawn School following its damning Ofsted inspection.

As we reported earlier, the once 'outstanding' school has now been rated as 'inadequate' following a recent inspection.

Advertisement

James Higham, CEO of the multi-academy Transforming Lives Educational Trust, which runs Ashlawn School, said: "Clearly what we are doing is not consistently having the desired impact for all students, so we will be working with pace and purpose to realign, re-evaluate and move forward all that we do to help all of our students learn in a culture that they can thrive in and deserve.”

Ashlawn School

Advertisement

But Rugby Labour Party are calling for an independent inquiry into the running of the school.

County Councillor Barbara Brown, Labour's education spokesperson, said: “I am shocked that Ashlawn School is rated inadequate and many parents and carers will have very understandable concerns about the quality of education their children are receiving.

Advertisement

“This poor rating is the latest in a series of events at the school, including the resignation of very senior staff over recent months and concerns over student behaviour.

“Four years ago the headteacher at the School was being paid £270,000 and there were calls then for a public inquiry, which went unheeded.

Advertisement

"The 'Transforming Lives Education Trust' which runs Ashlawn is not transforming young people's lives for the better, and we believe their stewardship of public money and their management of the school should be fully investigated by an open and transparent process.

“The Labour Party will not stand idly by and see the continuation of one of the largest schools in Rugby offering a sub-standard education.”

Advertisement

Councillor Maggie O'Rourke, leader of the Rugby Labour Group on Rugby Borough Council, said: “Along with my colleagues we will be pressing for an inquiry into the running of the school and the Trust which is responsible. There are many concerns which parents and teachers have made me aware of and 'a fragmented culture in which staff and pupils are pulling in different directions' is not the recipe for a happy and successful school.