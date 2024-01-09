Leamington adult learner is champion for national campaign for people to gain new skills

Satinder Bhagrath, 41, is currently studying a degree apprenticeship in project management with power company E.ON.

An adult learner from Leamington has become a champion for a national campaign for people to gain new skills.

The campaign is designed to inspire young people, adults and businesses to make the most of their potential by engaging in a range of

Satinder Bhagrath. Picture supplied.

technical qualifications, training and skills.

Satinder said: “The campaign is inspired by people like me, each individual on a personal journey to gaining new skills and building a career for the future by harnessing their potential.

" It really brings to light how skills can change your life and highlights that there is something for everyone, including qualifications and courses you might never have heard of.

“I never thought I’d return to education in my 40s, let alone sign up to an apprenticeship – but I’m so glad I did.

"Every day I’m learning new skills that are helping me to become a better manager, lead on projects and ultimately, help me feel more fulfilled in the workplace.

“There are so many courses and resources available to help you upskill at work.

"I’d highly recommend taking advantage of the opportunities and if you want to learn something new or get a qualification in later life, go for it.