Lighthorne Heath Primary School and Sydenham Primary School (part of the Leamington Federation) have become the first schools in the county to achieve the Schools of Sanctuary Award.

The award recognises their commitment to creating welcoming and inclusive learning environments for all their pupils, particularly refugees or asylum seekers, and their work in educating pupils about the experiences of people seeking sanctuary.

Juliette Westwood, The Leamington Federation’s executive head teacher the Leamington Federation, said: “We’re all absolutely delighted to receive the Schools of Sanctuary award.

"This recognition highlights our commitment to developing a whole school approach to creating welcoming settings for all our children and the diverse communities we serve.”

Cllr Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council added: “Congratulations to the staff and students at Lighthorne Heath and Sydenham for their unwavering commitment to fostering a compassionate and welcoming environment for all.

"Their dedication to ensuring every child feels valued is inspiring, and this achievement reflects Warwickshire's ambition as a child-friendly county to ensure all children feel safe, happy, and heard.”

The Schools of Sanctuary programme is a national initiative being supported in Warwickshire by the county council service, EMTAS.

The award acknowledges schools that foster a culture of inclusion for refugees and asylum-seeking children and families.

The approach also benefits children and families from disadvantaged backgrounds and those with SEND.

Becoming a School of Sanctuary requires a whole school effort and going above and beyond statutory requirements.

Schools interested in learning more about the support available to become a School of Sanctuary can email [email protected] with Schools of Sanctuary’ as the subject.

For more information about the programme visit https://schools.cityofsanctuary.org/