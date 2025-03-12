Annual charity fashion show returns to Leamington for two nights next month

Showcasing clothes and sportswear from national retail chains and local independent shops, the annual Bodies & Co Fashion Show is back for two nights at the Royal Spa Centre in Leamington next month.

The show, which has raised well over £500,000 for charities, is on Thursday April 3 and Friday April 4, when a volunteer army of models, choreographers, dressers, stage hands and front of house staff will bring the catwalk to life after nine weekends of rehearsals.

Some 50 models, aged from two to 80, will strut the catwalk under the direction of Jenni Fuller, the inspiration behind the show.

Audiences will also be entertained by singing, dancing and acting and a raffle with 30 prizes on each night.

Some of this year’s models – Imogen Jeffries, Teagan Elvers, Sophie Bailey, Libby Robinson, Lili Kaczmarek and Max Blackwood. Picture supplied.

Jenni, who launched the show in the 1980s, said: “We all enjoy what we are doing and the bonus for us is that every penny after overheads goes to charity.

“Everyone gives their time for free and the models even pay for their own hairstyling.

“Last year our recipients were Warwick Hospital, the local branch of Samaritans and Dogs for Good and this year we’re supporting Cancer Research, Samaritans and the Gap Community Centre in Warwick.

“I want to thank all those who are making this possible – our army of 100 volunteers, the retail shops who provide the fashions, our sponsors, all those local businesses who advertise in the programme and all those who give us such fabulous raffle prizes.”

Tickets are still available for the first night at £16 by calling 07873 460185 or emailing [email protected]

The doors open at 7pm and the show runs from 7.30pm to 10pm.