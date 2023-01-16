Leamington primary school achieves gold standard for its PE and sports lessons

Clapham Terrace has been awarded the afPE Quality Mark for Physical Education, School Sport & Physical Activity for the second time.

A Leamington primary school has maintained a gold standard for its PE and sports lessons.

Following a rigorous application process staff and pupils at the school are delighted to receive the mark, with distinction, for “demonstrating outstanding commitment to improvement in physical education, school sport and physical activity”.

The panel was so impressed by the quality of the application and the validator’s feedback that Clapham’s application has been submitted to the Department for Education as a model of outstanding practice.

