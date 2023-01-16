The shop at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre has been running since before Christmas with all profits from the sales of its goods going towards the ongoing appeal to buy ambulances for people in war-torn Ukraine.

A charity shop set up in Leamington town centre to support the town’s ongoing appeal to help people in war-torn Ukraine was officially opened over the weekend.

The shop at the Royal Priors Shopping Centre has been running since before Christmas with all profits from the sales of its goods going towards the ongoing appeal to buy ambulances for people in war-torn Ukraine.

The unit, previously occupied by GAME, was given to the Leamington Polish Centre by the shopping centre to be used for free.

Antony Cleary OBE, Dr. Stas Librowski - Chair of the Polish Centre, Councillor Andrew Day - Leader of Warwick District Council, Les Watkins - Royal Priors shopping centre Manager, Councillor Nick Wilkins - Mayor of Royal Leamington Spa, and Richard Morgan the Chief Operating Officer from LKQ Euro Car Parts cut the ribbon for the Aid for Ukraine shop at The Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins was among those to officially open the shop on Saturday (January 14).

It sells items donated by Solavia Glassware, the Windmill Hill Brewing Company and the Warwickshire Gin Company.

For more information about the ongoing appeal visit https://www.facebook.com/PolishcentreLeamington

Youngsters look at the wall at the Aid for Ukraine shop in Leamington, which has messages of thanks from children in the war-torn country. Picture submitted.

