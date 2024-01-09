Local University of Oxford student receives funding boost from friendly society

University student, Jamie Messett, from Henley-in-Arden, Warwickshire, has received a £3,600 funding boost from one of the UK’s oldest friendly societies to help ease some of the financial burdens of student life and enable opportunity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 18-year-old, who began studying Chemistry at the University of Oxford’s Balliol College in October 2023, is one of four recipients of the non-refundable bursary, and was chosen on merit from applicants within the Society’s national membership.

Former King Edward VI School pupil, Jamie will receive £900 for each of the four years of the course, which will allow him to purchase learning materials such as molecular modelling kits and membership to the app ChemOffice, which he says is usually difficult for students to afford.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of the Oddfellows’ Lord Byron Branch, Jamie said: “When I heard that I had been chosen for the award I was incredibly happy and immensely grateful as this funding will prove very useful for my studies and allow me to obtain the best degree I possibly can.

Jamie Messett

“Nobody should underestimate how valuable the funding can be towards determining how well a student performs.

“I would like to thank everyone involved in helping me with this award, and also everyone involved with providing the funding.”

Jamie added that he’d like to pursue a career in pharmaceutical design, while a PhD and a career in research is also of interest at this stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Secretary for the Oddfellows’ Lord Byron Branch, Karen Lewis, said: “We are proud to be able to support Jamie in the next step of his education journey, particularly with the current cost of living situation, which can be particularly challenging for students.

“He has a bright future and we couldn’t be more proud of his achievements so far.”

The Oddfellows’ First Degree Course Educational Award aims to support students from its membership who are heading to university for the first time.