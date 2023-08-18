Multi-million pound plans for school in Rugby include helter skelter-style slide to transport pupils around building

A new boarding house is scheduled for completion early in 2025

Courtyard View

Multi-million pound plans - which include a helter skelter-style slide to transport pupils around the building - are underway at a school in Rugby.

The plans at Bilton Grange centre around a new 2,900sqm boarding house for seven to 13-year-olds.

The fee-paying school says it wants to create a ‘home from home’ experience, from hub spaces for games and music, to a helter skelter-style slide to transport pupils between the four levels.

How the new building will look inside

The vacated space in the main prep building, which currently incorporates the girls’ and boys’ boarding accommodation, will be converted to new classrooms, new staff working areas, gap student accommodation and new pupil changing rooms as the school expands.

Headmaster Gareth Jones said: “As we embark on our 150th year, it seems entirely fitting to be launching a project which will have as significant an impact on the day to day life of the school as any in its history.

“It will be transformational, not just in boarding terms, but in the educational opportunities it will afford to all pupils and the wider community."

Gareth Jones (headmaster at Bilton Grange) with Peter Green (executive headmaster at Rugby School Group) and Tom Wakeford (managing director at Stepnell).

Rugby School Group estate’s manager, Judith Robinson, who is heading up the build project, said she was delighted the project was underway and that local firm Stepnell Ltd, are the appointed contractors.

“TSH Architects’ design sits sensitively alongside the Grade II Listed Pugin buildings and the new house will be sustainable using solar power while the landscape plans will provide a biodiversity nett gain,” she added.