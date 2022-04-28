Schoolchildren launch the campaign at Lutterworth Sports Centre

A new strategy to get children walking safely to school has been piloted in Lutterworth as well as in three other towns in Leicestershire.

Several schools, including Sherrier Primary School on Bitteswell Road, Lutterworth, have launched ‘park and stride’ schemes in partnership with Leicestershire County Council.

Youngsters are driven to nearby car parks before they walk the rest of the way – usually five to 10 minutes - to school.

They are accompanied on their journey by their parents, carers or guardians.

The initiative aims to tackle and reduce growing traffic congestion as well as helping children to be more active while benefiting the environment.

Children at Sherrier Primary School took part in their own park and stride scheme.

The children acted as junior safety officers, teaching their peers about road safety.

The blueprint kicked off at All Saints Church of England Primary School in Sapcote, near Broughton Astley.

The event was a great success as more than 100 children – over one third of the school – took part in the project.

Cllr Ozzy O’Shea, the county council’s cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “The Park and Stride scheme is a really exciting new way we can tackle several problems at once.

“Park and strides can help reduce traffic congestion, get kids active and healthier and reduce air pollution near schools all at once,” said Cllr O’Shea.

“I’m pleased we’ve got several schools which have taken up this option to begin with.

“And I look forward to park and stride coming to even more schools very soon.”

The county council now hopes that more local schools will step up to support park and stride.

More schemes will open in May to mark National Walking Month.

Schools are also being encouraged to work with local businesses to launch their own park and stride schemes, such as by using local car parks available at off peak times.