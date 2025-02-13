North Leamington School ranked number 1 in Warwickshire for Sixth Form
Mike Lowdell, Head Teacher, shared: "Our performance as number one in Warwickshire is a wonderful recognition of the hard work of students, staff, parents and carers. For the vast majority of our students this is the culmination of seven years of hard work. I am incredibly proud and privileged to lead such an excellent school."
Steve Taylor, Head of Sixth Form, said: "To achieve the highest post-16 results of any and every school in Warwickshire is an accolade we are very proud of. It is testimony to the collaborative efforts of everyone involved with NLS: staff, support staff and parents all play their part but it is an especially fitting reward for our brilliant students. They put in so much hard work and they do so with great spirit, community-mindedness and good humour. They are a pleasure to work with."
You can view the full table here: www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk