North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire college hosts hair education roadshow

North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College recently hosted the Concept Hair Education Roadshow, giving 150 hair and beauty students the chance to engage with industry leading brands and take part in practical sessions.

The event provided an exclusive opportunity for students to gain insights from industry experts, learn about cutting-edge products, and engage in practical sessions with brands such as L’Oréal Professionel, Crazy Colour, Wella, and Denman.

The roadshow featured live product demonstrations providing insights on the latest techniques and trends in hair and beauty. After each demonstration, students were invited to participate in practical sessions, guided by brand representatives, giving them a deeper understanding of the skills and tools used in the profession.

The event was designed to support, encourage, and inspire the next generation of hair and beauty professionals, with opportunities for them to discuss how Concept Hair can assist in their journey from college to the workplace.

Exhibitors share practical knowledge with hair and beauty students

Marion Plant OBE, principal of North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, said: "We are thrilled to have hosted the Concept Hair Education Roadshow, providing our students with invaluable exposure to industry leaders.

“The experience not only enhances their learning, but it also helps prepare them for successful careers in the hair and beauty sector. At North Warwickshire and South Leicestershire College, we are committed to ensuring that our students leave us prepared, confident, and ready to make their mark on the industry."

For more information visit www.nwslc.ac.uk