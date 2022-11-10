Olympic swimmers dive in for challenging and fun sessions with children at Rugby school

Students enjoyed the day.

Olympic swimmers Amy Smith Joe Roburn put children at a Rugby school through their paces with a challenging and inspiring session.

They visited Oakfield Primary Academy for the PE lesson that was organised through ‘Sports for

Schools’ programme.

Working out with the best.

Amy ran a fun fitness circuit with the children, delivered an inspirational assembly and gave the children some key tips to improving their personal fitness levels.

Children were enthused to raise money in sponsorship which will not only help towards raising money for sports equipment in school but also raise money for Sports for Schools to help fund the athletes and the scheme.

Staff said Amy and Joe were fantastic role models who showed the children the power of hard work and perseverance.

Sara Nealon, head of school, said: “The fact that Amy used to be terrified of swimming, but didn’t let that stop her was an inspiring message for our children to hear. The Olympians were really able to help us reiterate a key message that we try to instil in our children at OPA – the message that the world is full of so many different opportunities that with hard work and dedication any of our children can achieve.

"We may not all be able to be Olympians, but we can all follow our dreams.”

The pupils said it was exciting to meet Olympian athletes.