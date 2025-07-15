Perdiswell pupils circle the globe to raise funds and bring their learning to life

Perdiswell children celebrate the end of their challenge

Pupils, staff and families at Tudor Grange Primary Academy Perdiswell have officially gone global – completing an epic virtual journey Around the World in just 80 days!

Through walking, running, scooting and cycling, the school community set out to ‘travel’ the globe together – and they did just that, raising a fantastic £1,782 so far to support the school’s new Outdoor Classroom and Forest School project.

From the Eiffel Tower to the Great Wall of China, and from the mountains of Nepal to the beaches of Australia, children didn’t just cover the miles – they embraced the cultures, stories and geography of each destination. Progress was tracked via a virtual map, with every new stop celebrated in lively themed assemblies and creative classroom activities.

Challenge highlights included:

Over 33,000 miles logged by pupils and families

20 countries explored through weekly assemblies

A whole-school buzz and sense of community pride

Year 3 Pupil – “I came to school every day on my scooter, even though we usually drive. I enjoyed learning about lots of different countries, especially Brazil!”

The money raised will now help to bring a new outdoor learning space to life, including:

A nature-rich Forest School area

Outdoor cooking and gardening zones

Dedicated spaces for storytelling, performance and reflection

Principal Oliver Norman said: “Our children have gone above and beyond – they’ve moved, they’ve learned, they’ve raised awareness, and they’ve built something lasting for future pupils. We couldn’t be prouder.

“A huge thank you goes to everyone who donated, cheered us on, and joined the journey.”

In addition to the challenge itself, the school community has been rallying behind the fundraising effort in creative ways. A hugely successful Summer Fayre organised by the PTA brought families together while raising vital funds. Staff, children, and parents also rolled up their sleeves for a community Grounds Day, helping to transform the outdoor space. City Councillor for St. Stephen’s Ward, Alex Mace, donated £200 from his ward fund and joined the team on the day, enthusiastically getting stuck in. The school is also applying for grants and continuing to run volunteer initiatives, such as gardening days, which are helping to build both the environment and community spirit around the school.

There’s still time to support the vision – every contribution makes a difference: