Public meeting arranged over continuing RAAC and asbestos disruption at Aylesford School in Warwick

A public meeting has been arranged over the continuing disruption at Aylesford School in Warwick.

As we have been reporting, both Myton and Aylesford Schools had to close part of their sites at the start of the school year due to concerns over RAAC, causing huge disruption to pupils

The situation at Aylesford School seemed to deteriorate further after the discovery of asbestos.

Work is underway at Aylesford School

And after the seventh attempt by the Warwick and Leamington MP to contact the Secretary of State for Education, Matt Western MP has called a public meeting to discuss the concerns.

"I have heard from many constituents about their serious concerns regarding the impact of the asbestos / RAAC disruption at Aylesford School on their children’s education," he said.

"Hearing from parents and pupils, it’s clear this is such a worrying and frustrating time for so many locally. Pupils have already faced far too much disruption to their learning during the pandemic and this is yet further disruption they do not need. They deserve to get the education that we all expect.

"I have written to the Education Secretary for the seventh time and am continuing to push for some much-needed urgent action to get our children back to school."

Mr Western added: "I know the situation for so many parents, pupils and staff at Aylesford in particular has been incredibly difficult given the presence of asbestos on the site. I have repeatedly raised the challenges the school are having with the Department for Education but the response has simply been not good enough.

"I am really disappointed by the lack of action from the department."

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday October 18 at The Nelson Club, Warwick CV34 5LE, starting at 6pm, and aiming to last for an hour.

A representative from each of Aylesford, Warwickshire County Council and the Department for Education has been invited.

If you want to attend, email me matt.[email protected] with your full name and postal address.