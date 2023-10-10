The schools have had to adapt to try and help their pupils as much as possible – with one school getting temporary classrooms delivered to help minimise the ongoing disruption.

The Secretary of State for Education has been invited to visit the schools in Warwick affected by the ongoing RAAC saga as pupils face their sixth week of disruption.

Last month The Courier and Weekly News published several stories about both Myton and Aylesford Schools having to close part of their sites due to concerns over RAAC.

Both schools have had to adapt their learning as they have faced having pupils split with being on site or learning from home.

Despite hopes the schools could reopen more of their sites, the ongoing saga has resulted in longer delays and more problems.

In mid-September, the situation at Aylesford School seemed to deteriorate further after the problems with the school buildings also looked to be worse due to asbestos.

On October 8, the school posted on social media that work was taking place in the main building to clear inspection sites of asbestos so checks can be made for RAAC.

Myton School also announced last week that it would be having temporary classrooms delivered.

The first delivery took place over October 7 and 8 and another delivery is scheduled for October 14 and 15.

Now as the schools face their sixth week of disruption, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has written to the Secretary of State inviting them for site visits to the schools due to the impact the RAAC sag is causing.

For more than a month, Mr Western has been writing to the Secretary of State about the problems at the two school and has also been working with the teams at both schools.

Myton and Aylesford Schools are having to continue to adapt due to the ongoing RAAC saga. Photos by Mike Baker

Mr Western said: “Many pupils are now entering their sixth week of disruption to their learning after the Department for Education’s eleventh hour announcement regarding RAAC in schools.

“I know the impact for pupils at Myton and Aylesford is incredibly concerning to so many, particularly parents and pupils who do not want to see any more disruption to their education after the huge difficulties during the pandemic.

“I have written to the Secretary of State for the sixth time.

"My initial letters outlined the massive challenges faced by the schools while my letter at the end of last month requested a meeting with her so I can properly outline the difficulties we’re facing.

Myton School, Warwick. Photo by Mike Baker

"In my most recent letter, I’ve invited her to come and see for herself the situation at Aylesford and Myton.

"The only response I have received so far is from a junior Minister which appeared to be a standard response.

"I hope this letter will elicit a response from the Education Secretary herself and draw her attention to the hugely difficult situation on our doorstep.

“I am in frequent communication with the headteachers at both schools and am committed to doing everything I can to support.”