Secretary of State invited to visit Warwick schools affected by ongoing RAAC saga as pupils face sixth week of disruption
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Secretary of State for Education has been invited to visit the schools in Warwick affected by the ongoing RAAC saga as pupils face their sixth week of disruption.
Last month The Courier and Weekly News published several stories about both Myton and Aylesford Schools having to close part of their sites due to concerns over RAAC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Both schools have had to adapt their learning as they have faced having pupils split with being on site or learning from home.
Despite hopes the schools could reopen more of their sites, the ongoing saga has resulted in longer delays and more problems.
In mid-September, the situation at Aylesford School seemed to deteriorate further after the problems with the school buildings also looked to be worse due to asbestos.
On October 8, the school posted on social media that work was taking place in the main building to clear inspection sites of asbestos so checks can be made for RAAC.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Myton School also announced last week that it would be having temporary classrooms delivered.
The first delivery took place over October 7 and 8 and another delivery is scheduled for October 14 and 15.
Now as the schools face their sixth week of disruption, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has written to the Secretary of State inviting them for site visits to the schools due to the impact the RAAC sag is causing.
For more than a month, Mr Western has been writing to the Secretary of State about the problems at the two school and has also been working with the teams at both schools.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mr Western said: “Many pupils are now entering their sixth week of disruption to their learning after the Department for Education’s eleventh hour announcement regarding RAAC in schools.
“I know the impact for pupils at Myton and Aylesford is incredibly concerning to so many, particularly parents and pupils who do not want to see any more disruption to their education after the huge difficulties during the pandemic.
“I have written to the Secretary of State for the sixth time.
"My initial letters outlined the massive challenges faced by the schools while my letter at the end of last month requested a meeting with her so I can properly outline the difficulties we’re facing.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"In my most recent letter, I’ve invited her to come and see for herself the situation at Aylesford and Myton.
"The only response I have received so far is from a junior Minister which appeared to be a standard response.
"I hope this letter will elicit a response from the Education Secretary herself and draw her attention to the hugely difficult situation on our doorstep.
“I am in frequent communication with the headteachers at both schools and am committed to doing everything I can to support.”
Both Myton School and Aylesford School have been contacted for a comment about the ongoing issues and the proposed site visit by the Secretary of State.