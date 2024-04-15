Rocket Club launches at King's High

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Under the guidance of local expert, George Tarver, the new Rocket Club at King's High, Warwick has officially taken off. A team of Lower Sixth Physics students are now working together to research, design and build the next generation of rockets, which the students are in the process of test launching shortly before entering the UK Youth Rocketry Challenge (UKROC) 2024.

These are not your average school rockets – no foot pumps or alka-seltzer involved – but much larger in scale, requiring a special launch site.

On Friday, the Rocket Club completed the rocket and performed a swing test to check the aerodynamics and balance, and on Sunday the rocket soared to an altitude of circa 600 feet, with the payload remaining undamaged but some tweaks to be made!

Rocket Testing