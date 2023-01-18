In the report published recently, the Ofsted inspector graded Bright Horizons Southam Day Nursery and Preschool as outstanding in all four inspection categories including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management

A nursery in Southam has been rated as outstanding in a report following an inspection from Ofsted.

Following the inspection in November, the Ofsted inspector graded Bright Horizons Southam Day Nursery and Preschool in St James Road as outstanding in all four inspection categories including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

Advertisement

Some comments from the report include: “Children at the nursery enjoy a range of activities that enable them to make rapid progress in their physical development.

Bright Horizons Southam Day Nursery and Preschool is celebrating being rated as outstanding after a recent Ofsted inspection.

Advertisement

“Partnership with parents is exemplary.

"Parents enthuse about the varied lines of communication they receive from staff, such as daily conversations, regular review meetings and progress reports.”

Advertisement

“Leadership and management are highly effective.

"The staff team have an excellent working relationship.”

Advertisement

Laura, the nursery’s manager, said: “We are extremely delighted to have achieved the outstanding status.

"I am so proud of our team and overjoyed that they have been recognised for the dedication they bring to nursery every day.

Advertisement

"Our nursery vision is for children to become happy, confident, sociable communicators who are independent, and I am so happy that the inspector acknowledged this in our inspection.”

Advertisement

For more information about Southam Day Nursery and Preschool visit the website https://bit.ly/3ZJwSQE