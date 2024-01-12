Take up a new hobby or learn a skill at Rugby adult education and art centre

Courses take place on January 27 and March 9 from 10am-4pm

A day well spent can make all the difference to how you feel and what you know – that’s the message from Rugby’s Percival Guildhouse as they launch a series of educational dayschools in January and March.

The Saturday events embrace crafts and the arts and are relaxed ways to try something new or top-up on existing skills or knowledge.

January courses include needlefelting landscapes and animals; wild animals in watercolour; Spanish for holidays; hedgerow baskets and a journey into the history of the intriguing illuminated manuscripts of the late Middle Ages.

In March, with social media alive these days with stories of women artists who’ve gone unnamed and unrecognised for centuries, there is a timely dayschool on Women Writers, Artists and Musicians in the Shadows in the 19th century.

Also on offer are courses on Tracing Your Irish Ancestry, Letter Carving in Wood, Crochet, Italian Culture (no language knowledge necessary), and an Introduction to Modern Calligraphy.

Courses take place at the centre, in St Matthew Street, on January 27 and March 9 from 10am-4pm.

For full details of all courses, including cost, visit: www.percival-guildhouse.co.uk or phone (01788) 542467.

The Percival Guildhouse is the only independent centre for adult education and the arts in Warwickshire and is a self-supporting charity.