University of Warwick is 'best in the Midlands' and top ten in the UK in The Times Good University Guide

The national newspaper’s “definitive guide” ranks universities based on various factors, including graduate employment and teaching quality.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The University of Warwick has been ranked as the best university in The Midlands and among the top ten in the UK in a national newspaper’s guide published today (Friday September 15).

The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2024, which is available to view online now at https://www.thetimes.co.uk/uk-university-rankings and will be printed in The Sunday Times on September 17, is described by the newspaper as a “definitive guide”, which ranks universities based on various factors, including graduate employment and teaching quality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The paper says “it provides the conclusive rankings for UK universities and the most comprehensive overview of higher education in the UK”.

The University of Warwick. Picture submitted.

It includes profiles on 131 universities using the latest data published in the past two months.

As well as coming out top among the establishments in the region, Warwick was also ranked ninth in the UK.

Helen Davies, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, said: “The higher education landscape has never been tougher.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is more competitive to get a place at many of our top institutions; the cost of attending university has soared, leaving graduates with extraordinary debt; and in many cases campus life still bears the scars of the pandemic.

"Meanwhile lecturers are on strike and the marking crisis is a running scandal.

“It means any prospective student, parent or carer needs to think hard about whether university is the right choice, and then where to study and what subject.

"It’s where this guide — our 30th edition — is here to help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Our online version has so much more on how the universities compare subject by subject, a guide on campus life, and what scholarships and bursaries may be on offer.

“We are here to champion the ambitious work of our first-class universities, and the aspirations of any student of any age who wants to keep on learning.”

Coventry University was also ranked tenth in The Midlands and 58th nationally.

Top 10 universities in the Midlands

1 University of Warwick

2 Loughborough University

3 University of Birmingham

4 University of Nottingham

5 University of Leicester

6 Harper Adams University

7 Aston University

8 Nottingham Trent University

9 University of Lincoln