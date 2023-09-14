Register
Councils to update Kenilworth residents on swimming pool development

The project was halted after the discovery of medieval remains at the building site
By Oliver Williams
Published 14th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 14:40 BST
Two councils will be updating Kenilworth residents on the progress of building a new swimming pool in the town after the discovery of medieval remains at the building site halted progress.

Kenilworth Town Council and Warwick District Council will host a public meeting at St Nicholas church in Abbey Fields on Wednesday September 27 at 7.30pm to discuss the issues that will now need to be addressed to move the project forward.

At the event representatives from the district council’s project team will give an overview of the findings and the necessity to draw up detailed revised plans to protect the medieval remains found.

The building site at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth where the medieval remains were found. Picture supplied.The building site at Abbey Fields in Kenilworth where the medieval remains were found. Picture supplied.
Councillors and officers will share the decisions that elected members will now need to make regarding the progress of this swimming pool. This will be followed by the opportunity for the public to ask questions of the panel.

Warwick District Council’s Leader, Councillor Ian Davison commented:

“The aim of this event is to bring the public fully up to date with the Abbey Fields Swimming Pool project. The significant, historic medieval remains necessitate substantial additional costs and time delays, so residents will be given an insight into the important decisions that the Council will need to make in the coming months.”

Kenilworth Town Council Leader, Councillor James Kennedy added:

“The town council welcomes this meeting and the opportunity to keep our residents informed of the current situation. I do hope that local people will come along to ask questions and find out more.”

Places for the meeting are limited and can be booked online by visiting https://shorturl.at/cisHJ

Related topics:James KennedyWarwick District CouncilCouncilWarwick