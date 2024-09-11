University of Warwick is ranked in the top ten in national newspaper's annual guide

The University of Warwick has ranked among the top ten institutions in the Guardian University Guide 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick was ranked 8th in the guide, rising one place since last year.

It has increased its scores across student satisfaction with teaching feedback, and the University’s overall score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The University of Warwick. Image supplied.

Professor Stuart Croft, president and vice chancellor of The University of Warwick, commented: “We are proud of our strong performance in the Guardian rankings, which reflects the collective efforts of our students, faculty, and staff.

"At Warwick, we strive to foster an environment that inspires academic excellence, personal and professional growth.

"As we approach our 60th anniversary in 2025, our focus remains on providing a transformative education that equips our graduates with the skills and mindset needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape."

The University of Warwick was founded in 1965.

For more information on the Guardian University Guide 2025 rankings click here.