Leamington mum's home has window display in memory of her daughter for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

A Leamington mum has had a beautiful window display created at her home in memory of her daughter and in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Sarah Warwick’s daughter Neive died aged six-years-old of cancer in October 2023.

Sarah has since fundraised to support Neive’s Arc, which is a branch of the wider Alice’s Arc children's cancer charity dedicated to funding research into finding a cure and less harsh treatments for Rhabdomyosarcoma.

She said: “September marks Childhood Cancer Awareness month and to honour my daughter Neive and many other children who have lost their lives to cancer I created this display to raise awareness and encourage everyone to “Go Gold”.

Top left: Neive Warwick. Top right: the window display features Neive and her pet dog Bailey looking up at the stars.. Bottom: The window display. Pictures supplied.
"It’s so important to raise awareness because childhood cancers don’t get the coverage like adult cancers do, we are our children’s voice. Please support the campaign by “Going Gold” this September. “Credit to @Katieoart for her artistic skills featuring Neive and her pet dog Bailey looking up at the stars.”

https://www.cclg.org.uk/ccam

