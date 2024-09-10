Organisers hail the success of the Leamington Food and Drink Festival 2024

This past weekend, thousands flocked to the Pump Rooms Gardens for the Leamington Food and Drink Festival, a two-day culinary extravaganza that showcased the region’s finest food and beverages.

Organised by BID Leamington, the festival marked its 17th year and delighted visitors and traders, who were also buoyed by the welcome sunshine on Sunday.

With more than 100 exhibitors in attendance, the festival catered to all tastes and included everything from gourmet burgers and authentic jerk chicken to freshly made pizzas, gyros, loaded hotdogs, prize winning wings, burgers and international curries.

The diverse menu was complemented by wide array of drinks including locally brewed beverages, cocktails and smoothies alongside an assortment of dessert treats, cakes, gelato, doughnuts, churros, cannoli, and more.

Visitors enjoying the Leamington Food & Drink Festival in the Pump Rooms Gardens. Picture supplied by BID Leamington

Local produce and businesses were also on show, and featured everything from jams, chutneys, cheeses, pies to eco products and food purchasing options from businesses like Zero Leamington, making the event a foodie paradise.

A diverse programme of entertainment made for a fun, family atmosphere and kept people entertained throughout the weekend.

The Live Cookery Theatre was a major draw, compared by Kirsty Leahy, with demonstrations by renowned chefs including George, Russell and Simon from Aubrey Allen, Sophie Hyam from Culinary Bites, and Prashant and Sergio from Giggling Squid.

Festival-goers were also treated to international flavours with demonstrations by Nedal Calouha and Karol Klecz from The Polish Centre, Bia Rodrigues-Perry of Bia’s Kitchen Show and Caribbean expert chef Collin Brown from Turtle Bay.

For younger visitors, the Kid’s Cookery School, hosted by Anne Marie Lambert of Get Cooking, provided an engaging hands-on experience to around 400 children.

The bandstand also came alive with music as a variety of acts took to the stage adding to the vibrant atmosphere and creating the perfect backdrop for the festival.

Local businesses were once again at the heart of the festival reinventing their classics, showcasing award winning flavours, and introducing themselves to new customers.

Sam Cornwall-Jones, owner of The Drawing Board and co-owner of The Magic Wingdom, praised the festival, stating, “As ever the Leamington Food Festival is hands down the greatest event in the Warwickshire calendar. It is slick, fun, well attended and valuable to our business.”

Matt Crowther, owner of the Royal Pug, Taverna Meraki, Katoi and the Micro Pug, in the town centre, added: “We are thrilled with the festival’s success and look forward to making our offer even bigger and better next year.

"Thank you to BID Leamington, volunteers, and attendees who made this festival possible.”

Alison Shaw, BID Leamington project manager and festival organizer, expressed her gratitude to all involved in making the event a success.

“The Leamington Food and Drink Festival continues to deliver a fabulous free weekend of food, drink, and entertainment to enjoy, and we were all relieved that the weather was largely dry.

“The community spirit was also palpable, and it was wonderful to see people of all ages have fun as we celebrate the best of our local food scene.

“I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to our exhibitors, volunteers, and team members who helped make our 17th annual festival so enjoyable.”

Plans are underway for the festival to return on Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 September 2025.

For more information visit www.leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk