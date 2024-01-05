Warwickshire parents have less than two weeks to apply for children's reception or junior school places

The deadline is Monday January 15 at 5pm. There are still around 1,000 parents and carers across the county who are yet to submit their application for a reception place and around 150 who still need to apply for a junior school place.

Warwickshire parents and carers who have children due to start in reception or to move to a junior school in September 2024 have only till 5pm on Monday January 15 to apply for their school place.

With less than two weeks to go, Warwickshire County Council says there are still around 1,000 parents and carers yet to submit their application for a reception place and around 150 who still need to apply for a junior school place.

This deadline of January 15 applies to children born between September 1 2019 and August 31 2020, whose parents or carers must submit their application for a place in a reception class in September 2024.

The same deadline also applies to children who are currently in Year 2 at an infant school, who want to move to a junior school.

This transfer does not happen automatically, even between schools with the same name.

Applications should be made online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/primaryplace

All parents and carers who apply by the deadline will receive their child’s school offer on National Offer Day (Tuesday, April 16).

Applications that don’t meet the January 15 deadline will only be considered once those submitted on time have been made offers, by which time many schools will be full, and the child is much less likely to be offered a place at their preferred school.

Councillor Kam Kaur, portfolio holder for education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Starting school for the first time and moving to a junior school can be a big transition, but it doesn’t need to be scary for parents or carers.

"The best thing you can do is to get your application in by the deadline of January 15.

“To help you do this, we’ve got lots of advice and support on our website, including a video to guide you through the process and a handy directory of schools where you can find all those that are local to you.”