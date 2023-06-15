Parents of the youngsters in the Holly and Ivy classes were invited along to the school to see the new classrooms.A spokeswoman for the school said: “The teachers report how wonderful all the children have responded to this new space.

Excited reception pupils at Whitnash Primary School have celebrated the official opening of their new classrooms.

Parents of the youngsters in the Holly and Ivy classes were invited along to the school in Langley Road to see the new classrooms.

Reception pupils at Whitnash Primary School celebrate the official opening of their new classrooms. Picture supplied.

A spokeswoman for the school said: “The teachers have reported how wonderful all the children have responded to this new space.

"The layout of the learning environment is really enticing children to learn and seeing them all so engaged in the various areas and learning zones has been fabulous.