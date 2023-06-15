All contributions form part of Section 106 agreements, agreed between the homebuilder and councils prior to receiving planning permission.

A homebuilder said it is investing more than £18 million into Warwickshire as part of the planning process for three housing developments in Warwick, Gaydon and Hatton.

All contributions from Taylor Wimpey Midlands form part of the Section 106 agreement, agreed between the homebuilder and councils, prior to receiving planning permission.

A homebuilder said it is investing more than £18 million into Warwickshire as part of the planning process for three housing developments in Warwick, Gaydon and Hatton. Photos supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stratford District Council is said to receive more than £8.8m as part of the agreement for Valiant Fields near the historic RAF Gaydon site.

This includes about £4.3m for education; £1m for healthcare; £980,000 for environmental and community facilities; and £750,000 for highways improvements, including the M40 spur improvements schemes and the B1400 widening scheme.

Taylor Wimpey Midlands has also agreed to provide Warwick District Council with more than £5.6m in contributions for The Asps on Banbury Road in Warwick, including more than £3m towards education; just over £84,000 for primary and secondary SEN (Special Education Needs) and approximately £488,000 for healthcare.

Meanwhile, the planning agreement for homebuilder’s Union View development in the Birmingham Road includes £1.6m in S106 contributions for Warwick District Council, at least £540,000 of which will be applied towards highway infrastructure and measures to improve walking and cycling on routes in and to Warwick.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A contribution of £75 per household will also be made towards information packs which will promote sustainable travel and road safety in the local area.

Taylor Wimpey has also agreed to pay a Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) for this site of more than £2m, which can be used for things such as play areas, parks and green spaces, cultural and sports facilities, healthcare facilities, academies and free schools, district heating schemes and police stations.

Ben Walker, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey Midlands, said: “We are committed to building high-quality new homes and making sure that our developments are sustainable and positively contribute to local communities.