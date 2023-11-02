In pictures: Health Secretary visits Rugby's Hospital of St Cross to see recent investments

Town representatives continue to raise their concerns when it comes to health facilities, as the town continues to grow - but local health bosses have promised more investment into the hospital

Health Secretary Steve Barclay MP speaks to staff at Rugby's Hospital of St Cross

The Government's Health Secretary visited Rugby's Hospital of St Cross as campaigners continue to demand more services to match the town's growing population.

Steve Barclay MP was joined by Rugby MP Mark Pawsey, the chief executive of University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust Professor Andy Hardy, and staff from St Cross to see the brand-new Endoscopy Unit.

And Mr Pawsey said that high-profile visits like this will help him push for doctor-led urgent care services at St Cross.

Representatives in Rugby have long campaigned for more urgent care services - and at a recent meeting when concerns were raised about Rugby being "forgotten when it comes to health services", local NHS bosses promised: “We have plans, when we can secure the cash, for considerable investment in Rugby St Cross".

So during his visit, health leaders were keen to show Mr Barclay the new Endoscopy Unit will enable up to 50 patients to be seen every day, improving early diagnosis of a wide range of conditions.

The Health Secretary also met with surgeons and consultants at the new theatres in St Cross - where robotic technology has been introduced to improve orthopaedic treatments including knee and hip replacement - and also visited the Urgent Treatment Centre.

Mr Pawsey MP said: "I remain committed to campaigning for an enhanced provision for urgent and emergency care in Rugby.

"Following the recent visit of Health Minister Will Quince MP, it was good to be able to speak with the Health Secretary and Professor Hardy about the importance of securing doctor-led urgent care services in Rugby as our town has grown. I am encouraged by the recognition from UHCW NHS Trust that more services can be offered at Rugby, as the recent investment has demonstrated, and I will continue to work to deliver even more investment at St Cross.”

Steve Barclay MP said: “It was great to see first-hand the investment we and UHCW NHS Trust are making in new NHS technology and facilities at the Hospital of St Cross, Rugby.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff and teams working so hard to deliver high quality patient care.”

In addition to the Endoscopy unit, developments and investments at the Hospital of St Cross include the £1 million Maple cancer and blood disorder Unit, the opening of a specialist breast care unit, a new ultrasound suite in outpatients and the modular build of two new theatres to expand surgical capacity.

A host of energy-saving measures, including solar panels, have also been installed thanks to a major Government grant.

Professor Andy Hardy, chief executive at UHCW NHS Trust, said: “As a Trust we are committed to being rooted in our communities and offering more services in Rugby for the people of the town and surrounding areas.