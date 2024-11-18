Hundreds of Rugbeians marched on the streets once again to register their strong and noisy protest at the proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at The Hospital of St Cross.Hundreds of Rugbeians marched on the streets once again to register their strong and noisy protest at the proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at The Hospital of St Cross.
Hundreds of Rugbeians marched on the streets once again to register their strong and noisy protest at the proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at The Hospital of St Cross.

In pictures: Onlookers cheered and drivers honked their horns as St Cross protesters marched through Rugby – again

By Photos by Pat Joyce
Published 18th Nov 2024, 13:24 GMT
Updated 18th Nov 2024, 15:26 GMT
Hundreds of Rugbeians once again marched on the streets to register their strong and noisy protest at the proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at The Hospital of St Cross.

The protesters, holding their banners high and calling out their demands, marched through the town centre towards Caldecott Park, collecting more supporters and marchers on the way. Passing motorists honked and hooted their support and watching pedestrians clapped and cheered as the parade passed by.

Photographer Pat Joyce was at the march – here are his photos.

Click here to read the full story: Rugbeians take to the streets once again over proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at Hospital of St Cross

Marchers take to the town centre

1. March for St Cross

Marchers take to the town centre Photo: Pat Joyce

Marchers fill the town centre

2. March for St Cross

Marchers fill the town centre Photo: Pat Joyce

The march goes through Caldecott Park

3. March for St Cross

The march goes through Caldecott Park Photo: Pat Joyce

Marchers go through Caldecott Park

4. March for St Cross

Marchers go through Caldecott Park Photo: Pat Joyce

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rugby
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice