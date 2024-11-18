Rugbeians take to the streets once again over proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at Hospital of St Cross

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

For the second time in as many weeks, hundreds of Rugbeians marched on the streets to register their strong and noisy protest at the proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at The Hospital of St Cross.

Before setting off on their march, a spokesperson from Rugby St Cross Action Group said: “This march is to highlight the current inadequacy of health provisions in our town and to hold the commissioners and decision-makers to account. The population of Rugby is growing, everyone can see that, there is a clear case for growing the health and medical facilities in our communities, nor shrinking them.”

The protesters, holding their banners high and calling out their demands, marched through the town centre towards Caldecott Park, collecting more supporters and marchers on the way. Passing motorists honked and hooted their support and watching pedestrians clapped and cheered as the parade passed by.

Hundreds of Rugbeians marched on the streets to register their strong and noisy protest at the proposed closure of the Hoskyn ward at The Hospital of St Cross. Photo: Pat Joyce.

In Caldecott Park, the marchers gathered around the bandstand and listened to speeches from local councillors and supporters.

Speaker after speaker called for the hospital authorities to set aside their closure plans and begin 'meaningful consultation with hospital staff the town’s representatives'.

Maggie O’Rourke, councillor for Benn Ward, said. “After speaking to many residents, I was saddened to hear many stories of ridiculously long waiting times at A&E, because of the lack of beds. This has raised alarm bells and despite meeting with the management to discuss this, we are still waiting for the hard data that supports their decision to close Hoskyn ward."

Leader of Rugby Borough Council, Cllr Michael Moran, said: "The residents of Rugby have expressed concern in huge numbers. The lack of consultation around Hoskyn Ward is disgraceful. We need to see a proper risk assessment to check that Rugby is getting the healthcare provision it needs. An immediate starting point needs to be a doctor-led urgent care unit. As leader of Rugby Borough Council, I’ll do all I possibly can and work with our member of parliament, John Slinger to ensure a better NHS in Rugby.”

Former Coventry MP Dave Nellist told the crowd: "It wasn’t so long ago that Rugby had its own fully functioning A&E department, its only ambulance station, its own maternity ward. But not anymore. The closure of Hoskyn ward is the latest attack on local services.”

Leaders of the Rugby St Cross Action Group and local councillors said they are to meet with senior members of UHCW.

There was one absence on the march which caused some friction among the protesters - Rugby's MP John Slinger.

As we reported the day before the event, he said that the march was not an 'appropriate forum for me to discuss these issues' and said he prefered talking directly to the hospital bosses.

Mr Slinger chaired a meeting on Friday at the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby to give key local stakeholders the opportunity to hear directly from local NHS leaders. Rugby’s MP invited local borough and county councillor leaders from the main parties, the Rugby Health Improvement Forum, Healthwatch, and local campaigners who organised the recent march.

After the meeting he said: “The meeting was a full and frank discussion of both the circumstances surrounding Hoskyn ward but also the opportunities to improve healthcare in Rugby."