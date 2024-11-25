Kenilworth hypnotherapist invites people to take part in his free weightloss study

By Oliver Williams
Published 25th Nov 2024, 10:40 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A professional hypnotherapist from Kenilworth is inviting people to take part in a study which explores the psychological dimensions of weight loss.

James Ferris, of Positive Healthy Mindset, is looking for volunteers "who are ready to embark on a transformative journey to understand and reshape their attitudes toward health and well-being.”

Sessions are free and integral to research that aims to redefine the approach to weight management.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Cubbington shop will give youth club free biscuits if it gets 500 likes on Faceb...
Professional clinical hypnotherapist James Ferris of Positive Healthy Mindset. Picture supplied.Professional clinical hypnotherapist James Ferris of Positive Healthy Mindset. Picture supplied.
Professional clinical hypnotherapist James Ferris of Positive Healthy Mindset. Picture supplied.

After undergoing a traumatic experience with surgical weight loss that resulted in a series of health complications, James was compelled to seek alternatives that address the psychological roots of eating and weight issues.

He said: "My own ordeal taught me that overcoming weight challenges isn’t just about the physical aspects.

"It’s about understanding and transforming the mind.”

The sessions are free and integral to James’s research that aims to redefine the approach to weight management.

For more information email James at [email protected] or visit www.positivehealthymindset.com

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice