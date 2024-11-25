Kenilworth hypnotherapist invites people to take part in his free weightloss study

A professional hypnotherapist from Kenilworth is inviting people to take part in a study which explores the psychological dimensions of weight loss.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Ferris, of Positive Healthy Mindset, is looking for volunteers "who are ready to embark on a transformative journey to understand and reshape their attitudes toward health and well-being.”

Sessions are free and integral to research that aims to redefine the approach to weight management.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professional clinical hypnotherapist James Ferris of Positive Healthy Mindset. Picture supplied.

After undergoing a traumatic experience with surgical weight loss that resulted in a series of health complications, James was compelled to seek alternatives that address the psychological roots of eating and weight issues.

He said: "My own ordeal taught me that overcoming weight challenges isn’t just about the physical aspects.

"It’s about understanding and transforming the mind.”

The sessions are free and integral to James’s research that aims to redefine the approach to weight management.

For more information email James at [email protected] or visit www.positivehealthymindset.com