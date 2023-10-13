The Mayor of Rugby, Maggie O'Rourke, was the guest of honour recently at the opening of a brand-new nursing community at Anya Court Care Home in Rugby.

Maggie cut the ribbon in front of guests, who were invited to view the home’s newly refurbished nursing facilities on Dunchurch Road, which include 22 generous bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. She also met their three, newly appointed nurses.

The afternoon event, attended by local businesses and care professionals, included tours of the community and speeches from Maggie, Wendy Fowler the Nursing Education Advisor for the Nursing and Midwifery Council and Carol Judd-Winn, Lead District Nurse for Rugby.

General Manager at Anya Court Care Home, Michelle Sides said: “I am delighted that our nursing community is now officially open and I’m incredibly grateful to those who attended our special event to show their support.

The Mayor of Rugby, Maggie O'Rourke officially opens the home’s new nursing community with General Manager, Michelle Sides.

"It’s important to our residents and their families that they live in a care home for life, which is why we have extended our care offering.