Meet teenage bodybuilding sensation from Boughton Vale taking fitness world by storm

Harley Pritchett, 17, youngest competitor in show
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 13:03 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 13:04 BST

A teenage bodybuilder from Boughton Vale is taking the fitness world by storm.

At just 17, Harley Pritchett competed in the UKDFBA natural bodybuilding competition at the Benn Hall and came second.

He was the youngest out of 130 competitors on the day. His division, Teen Novice, had five entries.

Harley at the competition.Harley at the competition.
Harley at the competition.

Now Harley, who dieted for 19 weeks before competing in the event, is just getting started on his road to success.

His mother, Sarah, said: “I couldn’t be more proud of Harley.

“He has been coached by his dad Steve Pritchett, who also used to compete in the sport. The feedback we have had from professional bodybuilders is so positive. We think he will go far.”

She said her son is dedicated to the sport.

Sarah added: “He amazes me every single day.”

Harley said he was pleased with his second place, but plans on making it a first next time.