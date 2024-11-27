New technology will help patients and visitors find their way around Warwick Hospital more easily

Warwick Hospital has had digital maps installed to help patients and visitors to find their way around its Lakin Road site more easily.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As a healthcare facility with outdated infrastructure, 388 inpatient beds and a variety of outpatient services—including Emergency Department (ED), Intensive Care, Maternity, and the Special Care Baby Unit—navigating Warwick Hospital can prove challenging to some of its visitors, adding stress during what may already be a difficult time.

To tackle these issues South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, which oversees the hospital. has recently partnered with Living Map “to implement a dynamic, digital mapping solution”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The maps show accessible stair-free routes and wayfinding to users and collects data on spatial hotspots and foot traffic to ensure smoother and more efficient hospital operations

Nigel Corcoran (pictured right) and Trust volunteers, Jim and Cheri (L-R), with the Living Map screen at Warwick Hospital. Photo supplied.

In addition to improving internal navigation and operations, the digital Living Map displays provide information about accessible public transport links, promoting more sustainable ways of travelling to and from the site.

Nigel Corcoran, associate director of capital and estates at South Warwickshire University NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Our Trust’s partnership with Living Map represents a proactive and forward-thinking approach to address wayfinding and navigation issues attributed to ageing infrastructure and subsequent building developments.

"By implementing this digital mapping solution, we will not only enhance patient care and experience, but streamline internal operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Through this solution, we are committed to reducing missed appointments and easing visitor stress, ultimately contributing to more efficient and patient-centred care.”

To explore the map at Warwick Hospital you can click here https://shorturl.at/AYNId