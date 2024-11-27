Warwickshire residents and visitors encouraged to shop local this Christmas

Residents and visitors to Warwickshire are being encouraged to buy local in the lead up to the festive period, to help support local and independent businesses.

The campaign #WarwickshireChristmas, supported by Warwickshire Towns Network, returns this year to highlight the range of quality local independent businesses in the county’s towns and communities, inviting residents and visitors alike to come to Warwickshire and shop locally this festive period.

Throughout November and December, the campaign will highlight businesses and their gift ideas all over the county, and showcase individual towns and villages where residents and visitors can shop and enjoy local events

Similarly, visitors and shoppers are encouraged to share their favourite places to shop and visit using the same hashtag.

Councillor Martin Watson, portfolio holder for economy at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Warwickshire has such a diverse range of local businesses and we want to showcase these in the lead up to Christmas once again through our #WarwickshireChristmas campaign.

“Christmas can be a key time for many businesses, and with such a wide range there will be the perfect gift for everyone.

“Buying local not only supports local businesses – it often means getting that extra level of customer service and satisfaction and we look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to our high streets.”

Businesses are encouraged to get involved with the campaign, led by Warwickshire Towns Network, on social media by using #WarwickshireChristmas and sharing their own Christmas content online.

To follow the campaign, visit @WarksTN on Instagram or like Warwickshire Towns Network on Facebook.