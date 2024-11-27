Warwick district market operator launches Christmas campaign

A market operator in the Warwick district has launched a Christmas campaign in an effort to get communities to support their local markets.

CJ’s Events Warwickshire, which runs weekly, monthly and seasonal markets as well as food festivals, launched of its ‘Support Your Local Markets This Christmas’ campaign, this week.

Jamie Walker, director of CJ’s Events Warwickshire, said: “This campaign is all about spreading the festive spirit and encouraging support for our local markets.

CJ's Events Warwickshire currently has aa display on the digital billboard in Old Warwick Road in Leamington. Photo by Jamie Gray

"We’ve stepped up our efforts with targeted social media promotions to reach as many people as possible.

"On top of that, a large digital billboard on Old Warwick Road in Leamington will display our campaign message, running for the next few weeks.”

The campaign aims to inspire both local residents and visitors to discover the Warwick district’s three primary markets in Warwick, Leamington, and Kenilworth this Christmas.

Jamie added: “These markets are more than just shopping destinations.

"They’re community hubs where shoppers can find unique gifts, artisanal goods, and locally produced treats while connecting with local, independent traders.

“Supporting these markets not only helps sustain local businesses but also contributes to the district’s thriving economy and fosters a strong sense of community spirit.

“These markets are proudly brought to you in partnership with Warwick District Council, and this festive season, we want everyone to experience the magic of our local markets.

"Whether it’s finding the perfect Christmas gift, indulging in delicious festive goodies, or simply enjoying the wonderful atmosphere.

"Together, we can make a real difference for our market traders and our community.”